The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 17-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato, potato chips, oatmeal bar
TUESDAY – Cheesy taco casserole, salsa, tortilla chips, fruit, banana bread
WEDNESDAY – BBQ pulled pork on wheat bun, potato salad, sliced onion and pickle, apple cabbage slaw, apple pie parfait
THURSDAY – Pasta and meat sauce, zucchini, fruit
FRIDAY – Chicken fingers, corn casserole, sauteed Brussels sprouts, cherry cobbler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.