The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 31-Sept. 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Beef tips, orzo, baked spinach, chocolate pudding
TUESDAY – Chicken, cornbread dressing, zucchini, Rice Krispies treats
WEDNESDAY – Beef and vegetable casserole, black-eyed peas, fruit cobbler
THURSDAY – Panko-crusted fish fillet, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots, chocolate chip cookies
FRIDAY – Chopped beef steak, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, sauteed greens, peaches
