The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 9-13. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Chicken salad over croissant, oven baked chips, and Jell-O with toppings.
TUESDAY: Cheesy ravioli with marinara, squash and chocolate chip cookie.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken crispitos, Spanish rice, charro beans, and brownie.
THURSDAY: Grilled pork chops, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots and mixed berry cobbler.
FRIDAY: Sausage and peppers, rice pilaf, corn cob and pudding.
