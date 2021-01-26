The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Feb. 1-5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Open-faced chicken salad, lettuce and tomato, orange, oatmeal cookie
TUESDAY: Pork loin roast, buttered noodles, rainbow roasted vegetables, sliced peach and cream
WEDNESDAY: Beef chili and beans, cream corn, honey-buttered cornbread
THURSDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes au gratin, roasted vegetables, chocolate pudding
FRIDAY: Ham and mac and cheese, green beans, mandarin oranges, cookies
