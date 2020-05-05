The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for May 11-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber and tomato salad, apple cobbler

TUESDAY – Chicken ratatouille, buttered rotini, rice pudding

WEDNESDAY – Beef burrito and salsa, pinto beans, Spanish rice fruit

THURSDAY – Chicken fingers, gravy, roasted potatoes, stewed okra and tomatoes, lemon pie

FRIDAY – Chicken Parmesan, green beans, toasted garlic fritters, cookie

