  • The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for May 4-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
  • MONDAY – Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato, crackers, melon, gingerbread square
  • TUESDAY – Ground beef and Spanish rice, fajita vegetables, chocolate cake
  • WEDNESDAY – Baked mac and cheese with ham, oven roasted vegetables, vanilla pudding
  • THURSDAY – Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie
  • FRIDAY – Chili cheese dog, tater tots, blueberries and peaches.
