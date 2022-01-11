The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Jan. 17-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Closed MLK Day
TUESDAY: Chicken crispitos, white rice with corn, and pinto beans.
WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak with gravy, potatoes, carrots and cornbread.
THURSDAY: Chicken fried rice, vegetable stir fry, and egg roll.
FRIDAY: Lasagna with peas and snickerdoodle cookie.
