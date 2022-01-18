The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Jan. 24-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Chili dogs with cheese, baked chips, fruit salad
TUESDAY: Chicken gumbo, white rice, stewed okra, yellow cake
WEDNESDAY: BBQ pork ribs, cream corn, sautéed cabbage, cherry crisp
THURSDAY: Green chili pork, Spanish rice, beans, tres leches cake
FRIDAY: Smothered chicken breast, rotini pasta, parmesan broccoli, chocolate cake
