The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for July 5-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Closed for Independence Day
TUESDAY: Chicken spaghetti, Normandy vegetables, wheat roll, orange
WEDNESDAY: Italian chicken soup, braised green beans, snickerdoodle cookie
THURSDAY: Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, charro beans, chocolate cake
FRIDAY: Chicken and mushroom casserole, corn on the cob, strawberry swirl mouse pudding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.