The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for June 1-5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Pork stir-fry with ramen noodles, mandarin oranges, brownie

TUESDAY – Carne guisada, tortilla, calabaza squash, pinto beans

WEDNESDAY – Tuna noodle casserole, green beans, banana pudding

THURSDAY – Beef and barley casserole, roasted carrots, carrot cake

FRIDAY – Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, egg roll, sauteed cabbage, dessert

