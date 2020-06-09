The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for June 15-19. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato, crackers, melon, gingerbread square

TUESDAY – Ground beef and Spanish rice, fajita vegetables, chocolate cake

WEDNESDAY – Baked macaroni and cheese with ham, oven-roasted vegetables, vanilla pudding

THURSDAY – Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie

FRIDAY – Chili cheese dog, tater tots, blueberries and peaches

