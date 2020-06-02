The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for June 8-12. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Beef tips, orza, baked spinach, chocolate pudding

TUESDAY – Chicken, cornbread dressing, zucchini, Rice Krispy Treat

WEDNESDAY – Beef and vegetable, casserole, black eyed peas, cherry cobbler

THURSDAY – Panko crusted fish filet, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots, chocolate chip cookies

FRIDAY – Chopped beef steak with mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, sauteed greens, peach

