The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for May 10-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce and Parmesan cheese, green salad, fruit Jell-O
TUESDAY: Chicken fajita tacos, cilantro-lime rice, pears
WEDNESDAY: Double baked potato soup, oven-roasted broccoli, snickerdoodle cookie
THURSDAY: Baked pork loin with gravy, German potatoes, corn cob, roll
FRIDAY: Ham mac and cheese, spring beans, black-eyed peas, chocolate cake
