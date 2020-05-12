The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for May 18-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Oriental turkey salad wrap, Sun Chips, orange, peaches and cream pie

TUESDAY – Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sauteed cabbage, pear halves

WEDNESDAY – Chicken spaghetti, roasted carrots, berry parfait

THURSDAY – Hamburger sauteed onion and mushrooms, macaroni salad, chocolate pudding

FRIDAY – Turkey Tetrazzini, broccoli, spice cake, fruit

