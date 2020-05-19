The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for May 25-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Closed for Memorial Day

TUESDAY – Tuna salad, lettuce and tomato, crackers, oatmeal bar

WEDNESDAY – Barbecue pulled pork, sliced onion and pickles, roasted potatoes, apple cabbage slaw, apple pie parfait

THURSDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, toasted garlic fritters, fruit

FRIDAY – Cheesy taco casserole, fruit, banana bread

