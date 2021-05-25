The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for May 31-June 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Closed for Memorial Day
TUESDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, toasted garlic
WEDNESDAY: Pulled pork mac and cheese, baked beans, peas
THURSDAY: Oven baked brisket, cheesy potatoes, stewed okra, apple cobbler
FRIDAY: Arroz con pollo, charro beans, roasted corn, strawberry swirl
