The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 16-20. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Monday — Arroz con Pollo, pinto beans, creamed corn, corn tortilla, vanilla pudding
Tuesday — Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, baked squash, banana pudding with wafers
Wednesday — Chicken parmesan bake, red potatoes, applesauce cake
Thursday — Braised flank steak, rice pilaf, roasted carrots, salted caramel pecan bars
Friday — Roast pork shoulder, collard greens, black-eyed peas, cornbread
