The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Monday — Beef tips, rice, sauteed sugar snap peas, fruit salad and brownie
Tuesday — Beef stew, cornbread, collared greens, peach crisp
Wednesday — Chicken and rice, pinto beans, tres leches cake
Thursday — Smothered chicken breast, buttered noodles, green beans, banana pudding
Friday — Pull pork mac and cheese, black-eyed beans, broccoli, pears
