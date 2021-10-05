The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 11-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Spaghetti with meat sauce, mixed salad, garlic bread
TUESDAY: Grilled pork chops, penne with tomato, collard greens, peach cobbler
WEDNESDAY: Enchilada casserole, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, pears and cherries
THURSDAY: Cheesy ravioli with marinara, mixed vegetables, dinner roll
FRIDAY: Seafood gumbo, white rice, turnip greens, honey cornbread
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.