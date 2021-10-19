The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Oct. 25-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Beef stew, buttered noodles, mixed fruit salad
TUESDAY: Chicken pot pie, corn cob, cinnamon rolls
WEDNESDAY: Baked ham, oven-roasted asparagus, mac and cheese, wheat roll
THURSDAY: Lasagna, roasted broccoli, sugar cookie
FRIDAY: Chicken bacon ranch casserole, squash, Oreo cheesecake bars
