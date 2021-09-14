The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Sept 20-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY: Taco salad with toppings and strawberry fluff.
TUESDAY: Chicken gumbo, white rice, collard greens and roasted corn.
WEDNESDAY: Baked potato with chili and cheese, roasted vegetables, and peaches and cream pudding.
THURSDAY: Roasted pork loin, buttered noodles, braised green beans and chocolate-chip cookie.
FRIDAY: Chicken teriyaki, stir fry noodles and egg roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.