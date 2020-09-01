The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for Sept. 7-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Closed for the Labor Day holiday. Meal delivery will be on Sept.8.
TUESDAY – Ground beef and Spanish rice, fajita vegetables, chocolate cake
WEDNESDAY – Baked mac and cheese with ham, oven-roasted vegetables, vanilla pudding
THURSDAY – Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, cookie
FRIDAY – Chili cheese dog, tater tots, blueberries and peaches
