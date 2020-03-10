There are certain dishes home cooks are reluctant to prepare for people outside their immediate family. Chicken and dumplings come to mind. Some like pillowy dumplings, and some like dense dumplings. Chili comes to mind, also. Do you make it with beans (heaven forbid) or without beans?
And then, there’s meatloaf. Throughout the years, I have tasted some extraordinary meatloaves, and I’ve tried some that were so dense and dry that I thought I was eating some kind of building material. We tend to like what we have grown up with. And these dishes are highly personal.
In the course of culinary history, meatloaves are a relative newcomer. It is true that Apicius wrote, in the fourth or fifth century A.D., about a dish that was made by finely chopping meat, mixing it with wine and bread, then forming it into a patty. This was a dish for the rich and powerful and not food for the masses.
The meatloaf as we know it today came into being with the invention of the meat grinder. Karl Drais, a German inventor, invented the meat grinder in the 1800s. This was one smart guy. He is also credited with inventing the first two-wheel bicycle. This invention was greatly improved, later, by the addition of pedals, but I digress.
In the early 1900s, meat grinders were essential equipment in homes throughout Europe and the United States. During the Great Depression, meat grinders really got a workout as families tried to stretch what meat they could afford with fillers such as oats, stale bread and eggs.
There are certain elements and characteristics that are essential for a truly great meatloaf. The following thoughts are mine alone, so don’t get upset if your favorite meatloaf is made with totally different ingredients and in a different way.
I believe a meatloaf should be substantial enough that it holds together when hot, but it should also be moist and tender even when it is at room temperature. I do this by using a panade. A panade is just a chefy word for a liquid and a starch. The starch can be bread, panko or crackers. The liquid can be water, yogurt, milk or buttermilk.
My favorite panade is just day old bread and milk. Tear up the bread and cover with milk. Let the bread absorb the milk and then lightly squeeze the bread to remove excess milk. For a 2-pound meatloaf, I use about ½ to ¾ cup of the panade. If you have ever had a meatloaf that is as dry as a hockey puck, the cook didn’t use a panade. Panades are great anytime you are making a dish with ground meat that needs to be cooked well done, like meatballs.
I like to use a combination of meats in my meatloaves. After all, it’s called a meatloaf and not a beef loaf. More often than not, I make my meatloaves with one pound of lean ground beef and one pound of ground pork. Some people go all out and use a combination of beef, pork and veal. Pork, along with the panade, adds some moisture and great flavor.
I like to sauté my chopped vegetables before I add them to the meat and other ingredients. I will chop a medium large onion, a half green bell pepper, a half red bell pepper and one rib of celery into ¼-inch dice. From time to time, I will shred a carrot on a box grater and add to the mix. It’s pretty important to dice these vegetables to about the same size. Sauté them in butter and I add in black pepper, white pepper and cayenne pepper. We like it spicy. I will also add about a tablespoon of thyme and a bay leaf. If you like you can press in a couple of cloves of garlic and a tablespoon or so of Worcestershire sauce. When all the vegetables are tender and starting to color I add ½ cup of evaporated milk and ½ cup of catsup. Stir everything together, let it cook for about five minutes and then cool completely. It is really important that this mixture comes to room temperature before you add it to the meat.
To the meats, the panade and the cooled vegetable mixture, I add one egg that has been slightly beaten. Using my hands, I mix everything together until just combined. Like biscuit dough, the more you mix the meatloaf ingredients the tougher your end result will be.
I form a loaf about 2 inches thick and about 8 inches wide on a sheet pan. I don’t use a loaf pan because I like crispy sides and I don’t like a greasy bottom that I have gotten every time I have used a loaf pan. Cook in a preheated 375-degree oven until the internal temperature is 165. About five minutes before the meatloaf is done, I increase the oven temperature to 450 degrees and brush on a 50/50 mixture of ¼ cup catsup and ¼ brown sugar. I just want this mixture to caramelize slightly. If you don’t pay attention, it will burn, blacken and taste horrible.
Once removed from the oven, let it rest for about 10 minutes. Add some mashed potatoes or mac and cheese, and I’m a happy man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.