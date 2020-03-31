The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for April 6-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Beef stroganoff, noodles, green beans, fresh fruit salad

TUESDAY – Chicken planks and gravy, red beans and rice, sliced cucumbers, fruit gelatin

WEDNESDAY – Pot roast and gravy, new potatoes, carrots, biscuit, dessert

THURSDAY – King Ranch chicken, pinto beans, tortilla chips, green salad, Mexican bread pudding

FRIDAY – Closed for Good Friday

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.