It seems like the influenza, or flu, season is upon us.
Usually, October is the harbinger month for the flu season. While the flu can be spread at any time of the year, October is when the disease starts to spread at faster rates. The rates do not usually subside until the end of winter/start of spring.
The influenza virus is a contagious disease. It spreads by respiratory droplets, which permeate in the air. The virus attacks the upper regions of the body (nose, throat). You can catch the disease in many of the same ways as the common cold, but the flu is a more serious illness. The virus is a serious disease that we all should handle with great precautions.
The disease may cause the following signs and symptoms: runny nose, nasal congestion, headaches, fever, malaise and a sore throat. While most healthy people can successfully deal with the flu without medical attention, some are at greatest risk. The flu is a serious threat to young children, older adults, pregnant women and immune-compromised individuals.
What some may not know about the disease is that it can be deadly. According to an article in Harvard Health Publishing, an average 36,000 individuals die from the flu every year in the United States. A major issue is that the disease may lead to further serious complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma flare-ups, ear infections and heart problems. Therefore, it is a disease that needs to be taken seriously by everyone, healthy or not.
There are several preventive measures you can take in order to prevent contracting the flu. One of the most well-known of the preventive measures is the influenza vaccine (flu vaccine). This vaccine may be taken either in needle form or nasally. The nasal vaccine may not be as effective for some of the more vulnerable groups of people, such as pregnant women or young children. In addition, some people may have a negative reaction to the vaccine. While the flu vaccine is not 100 percent effective, it does provide greater protection than simply not taking the vaccine.
Here are some other preventive measures suggested by the Mayo Clinic to help reduce your risk of contracting the flu:
- Wash your hands: Washing your hands is fundamentally the first line of defense from contracting the flu. It also helps prevent you from spreading the virus to others if you do have the flu.
- Contain your coughs and sneezes. Cover your nose and mouth when you need to cough or sneeze. The best method to prevent flu contraction via coughing or sneezing is to use tissue paper or the inner part of your elbow.
- Avoid crowds: It is easier to get the disease when you are surrounded by many different individuals. If you do need to be among a great crowd of people, be careful not to put your hands in your mouth, ears or eyes. Wait until you get home to wash your hands before you touch any of these parts of your body.
