Tennessee Williams, one of my favorite authors, said of friends, "Life is partly what we make it, and partly what is made by the friends we choose."
I, luckily, have chosen wonderful friends, and it has made for some truly great times, the most recent of which was few weeks ago when a contingent of a dozen of us set our sights on a weekend in New Braunfels.
If you have been reading What's Cooking for any length of time, then you probably know by now that I always look forward to spending time in the New Braunfels area. Rich with history, it is a perfect mix of the old and new.
The German settlers who, under the leadership of Prince Solms in 1844 founded New Braunfels, definitely left a lasting mark on the area.
The two leagues the town was founded on were purchased by Solms for the sum of $1,111 and grew into what was at the time the fourth largest city in Texas.
Within what is now the city of New Braunfels, the community of Gruene was established and at one time boasted its own bank, grist mill, lumber yard and dance hall. The crash of 1929, coupled with a failed cotton crop, spelled demise for that once flourishing community.
Today, the city is teeming with more than 70,000 people, but it luckily has still retained its small-town charm and a firm link to its German heritage. Now a nationally recognized for cool refreshing river floating, the historic district in Gruene, the oldest dance hall in Texas, and fabulous German inspired dining New Braunfels is a destination unto itself.
Our contingent stayed at the Prince Solms Inn, which was a first for me but definitely won't be a last! The charming inn was built by famed New Braunfels builder Christian Herry and completed in 1890.
Now owned by the Muckenfusses, the inn is loaded with boutique character. From the cozy hidden alcoves to the breezy balcony, it is pure perfection!
With only six rooms, our group took up the entire hotel which made the weekend feel like a throwback to childhood summer camp days but even more fun. The inn's location was perfect for us because it is in the center of the action, and it was walking distance from the beautiful Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre where we saw John Conlee in concert. I have seen John Conlee once before a few years ago at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville but I have to say the Brauntex was a far superior venue, not only because there isn't a bad seat in the house but also because the theater has such a comfortable feel it is almost like the performer is in your livingroom, singing just for you.
In addition to great times with great people, we had a LOT of great food. From feasting on great German cuisine at Krause's Cafe to sipping craft cocktails at the Sidecar to finally making the most perfect, custom Bloody Marys at the decadent "build your own bar" at McAdoo's Seafood Company, it was a weekend of full of fabulous meals! It was such a fun weekend that when I got home, I found myself suffering from a bad case of the "Friday Night Blues" but fortunately I popped on my "Rose Colored Glasses," whipped up this breakfast recipe of Minnie Pearl's! This is a quick and easy breakfast that would be perfect to serve on Father's Day! It tastes best with John Conlee's "Common Man" playing while you eat!