For me, it is incredibly interesting to see how popular dishes evolve from conception to dishes that may only vaguely resemble their dish of origin. Take nachos, for instance. From very humble beginnings to being omni present at sporting and entertainment events, to movie theaters, to the menus of hundreds of thousands of restaurants, to the kitchens of home chefs.
What originally began as a request from a group of military wives on a shopping trip to a manager of a restaurant whose kitchen had closed, has evolved into a dish with a mind-boggling variety of iterations.
Nachos were born in 1940 in Piedras Negras. Ignacio Anaya was manager of the Victory Club restaurant when the wives came in. Not wanting to turn away customers, but also not being a chef, Nacho, the nickname of those with the first name of Ignacio, placed some tortilla chips topped with some shredded Colby cheese and a slice of pickled jalapeno under the broiler and served the dish to the ladies.
The ladies loved them and asked for seconds. Soon Nacho’s special, as they came to be called, were on the menu and then began to pop up on all the menus of other area restaurants. Economic times were tough in both the United States and Mexico in 1940. The American government provided Colby cheese to the service families and others who needed a little help with food. The cheese was then either sold or used as barter in Piedras Negras. I am sure you were wondering why Colby cheese was used on the original Nachos instead of some more traditional Mexican cheese. Louise has told me that only I was wondering about that.
No chef can ever leave a dish alone. It is in their nature to put their stamp on the dishes they serve. It was not long before area chefs were adding ingredients to the basic Nacho. Meats like carne asada, ground beef and chorizo were added. Other cheeses, either in combination or alone, began to appear. You would find pico de gallo, guacamole and lettuce added. While Nachos were gaining popularity, they remained a regional dish.
It was not until the mid 1970’s that nachos were introduced to the masses. It took two inventions to make this possible. First, a cheese sauce that did not have to be refrigerated, was stable for a long time, and did not have to be heated. Second, a pump to apply the cheese. In 1976, Frank Liberto introduced nachos at a Texas Rangers game. Because of the cheese and the pump, he could fill orders as fast as they were received. The next year he served his nachos at the Dallas Cowboys game. The rest, as they say, is history.
As popular as these chemical cheese nachos were and are, they could not be categorized as fine dining. Chefs across the country began to reimagine the dish. Nachos became so popular that an International Nacho Festival began. There were only three requirements. There must be chips of some kind, there must be cheese of some variety, and there must be some kind of chile.
I have tried nachos all over the country. Some were good, some were interesting, and some were hideous. Generally, I am a traditionalist. For me, a nacho must have a lot of cheese. I like the cheese to be both in sauce form and grated cheese. I like for there to be some kind of meat. My favorite is either smoked pulled pork or ground beef with taco seasoning. There must be pickled jalapenos, pico, and crema or sour cream. Finally, the nachos should be layered. That is to say, I want all of those ingredients in every bite. Truthfully that may be a little bit of a pain for the kitchen staffs, but you should request it any way.
I do also like alternative nachos from time to time. Years ago, our chef, Cliff Denton, came up with nachos made with homemade potato chips tossed with ranch seasoning, ground beef, roasted red peppers and blue cheese crumbles. It was delicious and although it is not currently on the menu, he will make it from time to time.
We have a new menu at The PumpHouse coming out on Aug. 1 and Chef Cliff has done it again. He has come up with Seared Ahi Tuna Nachos. Basically, it is ahi tuna seared rare, fried wanton wrappers for the chips, siracha aioli, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, wakame, toasted sesame seeds, and serrano chiles.
He may kill me, but I have included his recipe if you want to make them. I am sure he would rather you try his version though.