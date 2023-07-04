1984 when I first heard Murry Head croon “One night in Bangkok and the world’s your oyster” I never imagined that I would find myself in Bangkok, but a few weeks ago that is exactly where I was.
How did I end up in Bangkok, you ask? Well, back in December I went to see “Ticket to Paradise” starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. It was the kind of move that I often refer to as “cotton candy for your brain,” light and cute, very easy to watch and it made for a great way to take an evening off from the holidays hustle and bustle.
The movie was set mostly in Bali and the stunningly beautiful scenery acted as another star of the show, so much so that when I got in the car to go home, I picked up the phone and called Lindsey, my favorite adventuring companion, and said “Let’s go to Bali!”
If you don’t know me then this may seem a little off the wall. If you do, then you know it is par for the course.
We didn’t begin planning in earnest until after the New Year and by planning what I really mean is loosely putting together some dates and quickly deciding if we were going to fly for 24 hours, we needed to see more than just the one beach.
Fast forward to the first of June when we embarked on a nearly three-week trek that took us from Bangkok to Chang Mai and Phuket in Thailand and then to Ubud and Seminyak in Bali, Indonesia. It was a truly spectacular adventure and I am so excited to share some of it with you.
When planning a trip, the first things I think about is what I am going to eat followed quickly by what I am going to wear and this was no different. My dress for this trip was a little different than the norm. Most of the temples and other holy sights require women to wear long dresses, often with sleeves and or at least shawls to cover your shoulders. I am typically a shorts gal and thought for a second about throwing a pair in my bag not just for good measure but also to keep me honest.
If you are a lady then you know exactly what I mean, flowing, long dresses are like leggings, they say “girl, you have plenty of room for one more dessert and one more glass of wine” whereas shorts have a way of cutting you off, literally and figuratively.
I opted to leave the shorts at home because going into this I foolishly thought that after three weeks of Thai food and lots of walking I’d come home a little smaller than when I left. HA! The joke was on me!
We 100% ate our way through Thailand. There were so many spring rolls, so much fried rice, so many amazing noodles, gallons of creamy soups rich with coconut milk and then there was the ice cream- all of which was to die for.
Needless to say, I brought a little bit of Thailand with me but it was totally worth it!
We arrived in Bangkok, which is exactly 12 hours ahead of here, in the morning and after a long peaceful snooze on the plane we hit the ground running. We stayed at The Peninsula which is right on the bank of the Chao Phraya River so our first order of business was a private cruise on the river in a traditional Khlong, which reminded me of something out of a movie. The day we arrived was a local holiday so the river cruise was taking us to a floating market that was normally not open.
Before we boarded the boat we were met with the age-old question, to eat first or not? We had been traveling for so long and our body clocks were so out of whack that I was in danger of getting hangry, and even if that had not been true when faced with the question to eat now or later, now always wins.
We took a quick water taxi ride across the river and walked to Mazzaro, a super hip restaurant and boutique. The food was even more amazing than the offbeat but engaging interior.
We supped and sipped and discussed our first glimpse of Thailand. The streets were teaming with people, the store fronts were small and colorful and the overall vibe was welcoming.
When we boarded the khlong we were full and ready for adventure. It was awesome to see the city from the water but because it was low tide the river was not at its most beautiful, however the landscape more than made up for that.
We saw homes that ran the gamut from humble to aristocratic and all points in between. We passed palaces, temples, hotels, skyscrapers, malls and even universities as we floated along.
We even saw huge water monitor lizards, which our guide kept gleefully pointing out to us, he would throttle the boat motor back, point and yell “Look, look crocodile.” The first time he yelled this I will admit I was a little disconcerted, having seen big crocs in Zimbabwe I suddenly felt that our boat was perhaps not as safe as it once seemed.
When I glanced over and saw the monitor beside us, I was relieved, he was a big guy for sure but certainly no crocodile and definitely no match for our boat.
Once we arrived at the floating market, I was reassured in our decision to eat first, the market offered traditional street food but this setting was a little more “street” than I wanted. The floating market is a market that is just that, floating on the river on large docks that are all connected. There is plenty of food and lots of local wares.
They are sort of reminiscent of the Christmas markets in Europe and present a wonderful way to try all different types of food.
The floating market I enjoyed the most was under the posh new Siam Center which is a shiny lux new center that is like the Houston Galleria and street fair all in one. A true fest for the eyes and the palate. My favorite thing was of course the coconut ice cream. It was creamy but not heavy, sweet but not cloying and filled to the brim with tender meaty fresh coconut.
The 4th may have come and gone but there is still lots of sweet summertime left to enjoy ice cream. Enjoy this little taste of the orient and stay tuned for more of my adventures.