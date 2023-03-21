The last column discussed breakfast casseroles as an option for feeding a crowd for the first meal of the day. Today we will look at a classic dish from Milan that can be perfect for a romantic dinner for two or for serving your most discriminating guests at a dinner party. It is a dish that can be prepared well in advance, even the day before. In fact, the dish is even better if it is allowed to rest overnight in the refrigerator. This goes a long way toward allowing for a stress-free meal. It is a dish that is comforting and approachable, while at the same time being rich and elegant.
The dish is osso buco. Traditionally osso buco was braised veal shanks although today often it is braised beef shanks. Osso buco is Italian for hole in the bone. This translation refers to the marrow filled hole in the shank bone that provides the wonderful flavor and silky texture of the dish. Food purists would never miss devouring the remaining marrow after the dish is prepared. In Milan, special forks/spoons have been created to make this task easier. This specialized eating utensil is named “agent di tass,” meaning tax collector, or “get everything.” For some reason, many of my friends are reluctant to partake in this delicacy.
The upper shank or leg bone is cut crosswise in approximately 1 to 1½ inch thick slices. The meat of the shank is an incredibly tough cut of meat, which becomes tender only after a long and slow braise. It is braised with a variety of vegetables such as onions, celery and carrots, and the braising liquid is beef broth and wine. In recent times, tomatoes have been sometimes added for additional sweetness and some acidity.
The dish originated in the Northern Italian region of Lombardy. While it first appeared in Italian cookbooks in the 19th century, it is believed to have been prepared for rural families much earlier. Because the shank is a tough cut of meat and the ratio of bone to meat is the highest of any cut, shanks were considered an affordable choice. Unfortunately, that is not the case today.
Sometimes osso buco is served alone adorned only with some of the reduced cooking liquid or maybe some gremolata. Gremolata is a condiment that is made with lemon zest, flat leaf parsley and garlic. This is often used to tame the richness of the dish. A recipe for gremolata is included with this column.
Other times, the meat is served on top of a starch. That starch could be pasta, polenta or mashed potatoes. For my taste the most luxurious starch would be vegetable risotto. I love adding some grilled asparagus along with Parmigiano Reggiano.
Cooked in the traditional manner, risotto is a laborious process of constant stirring and adding boiling stock in small increments as the Arborio, Carnaroli, Vialone Nano, or Baldo rice gradually absorbs the liquid. For a perfect risotto, the type of rice really does make a difference. It is important to choose a short grain rice that contains a good amount of starch. Arborio rice is very easy to find, and the others can easily be sourced through the internet.
After the rice has absorbed all the liquid possible, the risotto is already creamy, and each grain of rice is creamy and coated in a velvety sauce. The finishing touch is the “mantecatura” consisting of blending in cold butter and Parmesan cheese. Space does not allow a detailed description of the various and less laborious way of preparing this classic dish. In a future column I will try to address all things rice.
Osso buco is a scrumptious classic dish that is incredibly easy to prepare. If not already there, it is a dish that should be included in every cook’s repertoire. A recipe for a basic osso buco is included for you to try. There is no “one” recipe for this dish. Let your imagination and culinary skills take you in any direction that sounds good.