Julia Child, who needs no introduction, once declared “The only time to eat diet food is while you're waiting for the steak to cook.” and she was, as always, exactly right.
I guess that is why salad is so often served before a good steak meal.
We have had the kind of weather lately that makes me want to drift outside and linger long into the evening.
One of my favorite patios to linger on is at my neighborhood club, The Club at Colony Creek, and luckily on Steak Night it offers the perfect marriage of food and fun. On Thursday evenings in the spring and summer months the patio is filled with the relaxing sound of live music and the sexy smell of steaks sizzling on the grill.
Last week a contingent of friends and I gathered on the patio under clear blue skies with smoke faintly blowing in the breeze and enjoyed a perfect evening. The Rick Evans Band, with their smooth stylings, really put the "party" in Party on the Patio, the longer they played the more lively the crowd became.
I love The Rick Evans Band because they are a talented group who skillfully play a variety of genres of music with precision and they are led by Rick who, in addition to being a great performer, is also a talented craftsman. He masterfully led the recent remodel of my kitchen and living room proving to me that creativity is like a river that runs through some people. I am looking forward to seeing his handiwork showcased at one of the homes on the Crossroads Builders Association Parade of Homes just as much as I am looking forward to hearing the band next time.
Chef Daniel, The Club's chef, is a wonder in the kitchen but his skills truly shine over an open flame. His steaks are both bold and velvety, always cooked to flawlessly melt in your mouth! Grilling is an art and to prepare the hefty tomahawk steak we ordered to juicy perfection takes more talent at the grill than I have, so I will look forward to many more evenings spent on the patio at Colony savoring steaks and enjoying the bright music as it dances by on the balmy summer breeze.
To me, there is just something about food cooked over an open flame that makes it heartier and more comforting, it is a cozy and celebratory all at the same time, it is for me the taste of sweet summertime.
I know you are probably expecting a recipe for steak this week, and I have shared my very favorite marinade in the past, but I am going to leave the grilling to the true masters for now. Last Thursday we rounded out our decedent meal with an even more decedent dessert, Boston Cream Pie, one of my favorites. This Boston Cream Icebox Cake is Boston Cream Pies easier cousin, perfect for you to make and take to your next cookout.