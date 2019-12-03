Dr. Don Breech is a Renaissance man. Not only is he a gifted orthopedic surgeon, he is an aggressive driver on the track, a talented artist, a great photographer whose pictures have been featured on not one but two of Willie Nelson’s albums and, of course, he’s a foodie. We were talking about food the other day, and he asked how I cooked pheasant. It seems for years Don and a few friends travel to Mitchell, S.D., to hunt pheasant. This November’s hunt was successful, and he was looking for new ways to prepare the birds.
There is no more elegant game bird than the pheasant. As a kid, I thought that Pheasant Under Glass was the pinnacle of highbrow cuisine. This was a dish that was prepared at the finest restaurants. A perfectly roasted bird along with wild mushrooms, savory herbs and a sauce redolent with cognac and demi-glace, was presented at the table with the plate covered with a glass bell lid. With a flourish, the server would remove the cover so that you could experience, in one breath, the sublime aroma of the chef’s creation. With rare exception, those days are gone.
Whether you harvest your pheasants, as Don and his friends do, or you do your hunting online at sites like D’Artagnan, today pheasant is prepared in many approachable ways.
Pheasant has a mild flavor and very lean meat. Because it is so lean, it is easy to overcook. Overcooked pheasant has, in my mind, the taste of cardboard and the consistency of shoe leather. Correctly prepared, it is a dish perfect for your most special evenings.
Brining helps to maintain moistness while you roast the bird. It is important, however, not to brine for too long. About an hour or so is the most I would want to brine. Any longer than that, the meat becomes a little mealy and you lose that succulent mouth feel. Roasting at a high temperature also puts you at risk for drying the meat. I find it’s best to roast all lean fowl in a slow oven between 250 and 300 degrees.
Barding is a medieval technique that is well suited for roasting lean meats. Barding is simply wrapping lean meat with a fat prior to roasting. Most often we will wrap meat with bacon. As the bird slowly roasts, the bacon renders and leaves the meat moist, and the flavor is exceptional.
If you want to up your epicurean game just a little, consider using caul fat. Caul fat is a lacy membrane that comes from the stomach of a cow or hog. The caul fat is simply wrapped around the meat. There is no need to tie it on or use anything to hold it onto the meat. As the meat roasts, the caul fat simply melts and disappears.
There are a couple of virtually foolproof ways of cooking pheasant. The first way is poaching. Simply simmer the bird in water with a couple of bay leaves, peppercorns, garlic, onions, carrots and celery. This only takes 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the bird and serve as is or dry the bird and run it under the broiler for just a few minutes to crisp the skin. Don’t throw the water away. Strain out the solids and use the water to make savory dumplings or polenta or risotto.
The second way, is to sous vide the pheasant. Vacuum seal a quartered pheasant with a teaspoon of olive oil, some thinly sliced shallots, some thinly sliced fennel and a slice of lemon. Fill a large pot with water and set the machine to 145 degrees. Cook for about an hour to an hour and one half. Remove the quarters from the bag and crisp the skin under the broiler.
For a truly succulent, but probably not that healthy, way to prepare pheasant – confit it. Simply poach the fowl in rendered duck fat in an oven set at 350 degrees. It is critical the meat be totally submerged. Let it poach for an hour and a half or so. The time is not that critical but you want the meat to fall off of the bone. This is rich, so a little goes a long way. It is a great topping for a salad.
A braised pheasant is a thing of beauty. Lightly flour and then brown the quartered bird in some bacon drippings in a Dutch oven. Deglaze the pan with some dry white wine. Use the wine that you plan to drink with your meal and you score extra points. Add your aromatic vegetables, onion, garlic, celery and carrots to the pot. I also like to add some fennel and some butternut squash. Add water until the meat is about halfway submerged. Cook covered in a 350-degree oven for about an hour. I want the meat very tender. Remove the solids and puree in a blender leaving the cooking liquid in the pot. Pass the puree through a fine mesh strainer and add the puree back to the pot with the cooking liquid. Reduce by 50%, flame with a touch of cognac and serve over the bird. Delicious.
I admit that I do my upland game hunting on the internet. But listening to Don, I am tempted to call Mike Kuchera Guide Service in Mitchell, S.D. By the look of the results, Mike is the go-to guy in that part of the world.
