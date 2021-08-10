Louise is not a huge fan of pickles. In fact, I have never seen her eat a pickle, and I have never seen her fail to ask that pickles be held on any sandwich that you might expect pickles to be on. The same holds true for olives. For her palate, it seems that vinegar used in the pickling process overpowers the other flavors in the dish. She is not alone in this. For everyone, including me, who loves pickles, there is another who does not have a taste for them.
Is there no middle ground? Can we not come together and agree on something?
I think I may have a solution. Today, let’s explore quick pickling and its uses.
Too often today, when we think of pickles, we think of cucumbers, but for more than 4,000 years, beginning with the Mesopotamians, all manner of vegetables and fruits have been pickled. Pickling began as a way of preserving food in its most basic form. Pickling is submerging vegetables in an acidic liquid or brine until they are no longer considered raw and subject to spoilage. We all know that eating rotten vegetables may not be a good thing, but over the centuries, it came to be believed that pickling not only preserved the vegetables but also offered some health benefits.
Cleopatra attributed her health and beauty to pickled vegetables. Christopher Columbus fed his crew pickles because they could survive a long voyage, and he thought they prevented scurvy. Who knew?
Quick pickling vegetables is incredibly easy. By design, they are less vinegary than their canned relatives. They can be ready to serve is as little as 20 minutes or as long as two or three days. Quick-pickled vegetables can be kept refrigerated for up to two weeks.
We begin by selecting the vegetables. Some of my favorites are carrots, onions, peppers, cauliflower, fennel, jicama, green beans and various types of cabbage. And, of course, you can pickle cucumbers. The vegetables should be thoroughly washed and free of blemishes. Some vegetables, like green beans, can be pickled whole. But most vegetables should be thinly sliced. This creates large surface areas, which allows for more penetration of the pickling liquid.
If your knife skills are up to par, use a knife, but if you are looking for uniformity and ease, use a mandolin. A mandolin is a kitchen necessity, but it can be a dangerous tool. My stepdaughter cut off the tip of her finger slicing vegetables on a mandolin. If you always use the guard, you can virtually eliminate the risk.
There are a variety of vinegars from which to choose. When making quick pickles, we are looking for flavor more than preservation. There is no need to look for vinegars that have at least 5% acidity as when you are canning pickles. Your choices, therefore, are greatly expanded. Mild flavored vegetables should be paired with mild flavored vinegars (such as white vinegar or champagne vinegar). More assertively flavored vegetables can be paired with stronger tasting vinegars like malt vinegars.
You are encouraged to explore the flavors of many vinegars that are readily available. Go beyond the white and cider vinegars and experiment with the malt vinegars, rice vinegars, citrus vinegars and wine vinegars.
Quick pickles should be tailored to your palate. Flavors can be balanced to your taste by varying the vinegar-to-water ratio or by adding additional ingredients.
We are always looking for the right balance in the dishes we prepare.
To smooth the edge of the vinegar flavor, you might try adding a little sugar, honey, agave nectar or even a good olive oil. Pickles and oils are a marriage made in heaven. Think about your favorite vinaigrettes.
Quick pickles can be used as a side dish, as a topping on any number of sandwiches, as a topping on meats, in tacos and on charcuterie boards. Quick-pickled vegetables are found in every cuisine throughout the world.
The basic recipe included is just a springboard for your imagination. Enjoy.
