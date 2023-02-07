It has been said that you are what you eat. That may be true, but I sure hope not. If it were true, then in the early ’70s I was a James Coney Island chili dog with cheese and onions. During the ensuing decades, I became so many things I am embarrassed to recount. Needless to say, I did not enjoy the healthiest of eating habits, and no doubt I am paying the price today.
If I had known then what I think I know now, I might have been on my way to living to 100. About 20 years ago, the National Geographic commissioned a study to identify places around the world where the inhabitants tended to live disproportionately long lives. In the final analysis, five areas became the center of focus. With one exception these areas were isolated from major population centers, and one was isolated by the traditions of their religion.
Researchers made several observations, but it seemed the common thread among all of the groups was a very simple diet. For generations the people ate a diet based almost 90% on fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, healthy oils and red wine. The incidence of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer were far below the surrounding areas. People lived well into their 80s, 90s and many reached the ripe old age of 100.
By now you may be asking, “Where are these places?” and “Is everything still the same?” Let me answer the second question first. In the 1970s, the youth of these areas began to acquire a taste for the foods we find so common today. As a result, the life expectancy of the Baby Boomer generation now approximates the lifespan we are now most familiar with. The elders, who maintained their traditional diet, continued to live well into their old age.
The areas identified were small villages in Sardinia, Okinawa, Nicoya, Ikaria. A group of Adventists in Loma Linda, California was also identified. While the cuisines in each of these areas are distinct, they share many common ingredients and habits.
It is equally important to examine what is omitted or limited from these diets as it is to learn what is eaten. Meat was limited to about 2 ounces per serving five times per month. Meat was eaten as part of a celebratory meal or used as a seasoning. The Okinawans, for instance, eat significant amounts of tofu as a meat substitute.
Fish is also limited. For those who did eat fish, and fish does not seem to be a necessary food source, consumption was limited to no more than 3 ounces three times a week. Those in Sardinia and Ikaria ate mostly anchovies and sardines.
Cow’s milk and cow’s milk products do not have a place in these diets except for a limited amount in some Adventists’ diets. It is replaced with either sheep or goat’s milk and is generally not consumed as a liquid but rather as yogurt and cheese.
Eggs are limited, too. Nicoyans fold an egg with beans into their tortillas. The Okinawans may boil an egg in their soup. The Sardinians and the Ikarians may eat an egg with bread, olives and almonds for their breakfast.
As you have already gathered, these diets are almost totally plant based. Beans are eaten almost every day. Breads are either sour dough or whole grain. Large quantities of greens are consumed. Fruits of every variety are eaten daily. Olive oil is a staple of all these diets and is used not only to cook food but also as a finishing condiment. The people snack on nuts, eating about two handfuls a day. Red wine is present at the dinner table and is enjoyed in only moderate amounts. They drink lots of water, coffee and tea. They do not drink soft or diet drinks.
A downside, at least for me, is that the diets are almost the same every day. Food is eaten as a necessity and not as a source of pleasure and enjoyment.
Dan Buettner, has written extensively on these diets. In 2019, he published "The Blue Zone Kitchen." If you would like to learn more about his research, these diets and try about 100 recipes, you are encouraged to buy this book. I found it incredibly interesting and the recipes delicious with some modifications. At the end of this column, a recipe from this book for minestrone is included.
If I were to adopt these diets, would I live to 100? I seriously doubt it. But it would not hurt.