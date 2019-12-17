Preparing a first Christmas meal

Louise’s birthday is Dec. 24. I learned very early that in no way should Christmas and her birthday be celebrated in conjunction with each other.
It has become a tradition that her birthday is celebrated by preparing a meal of her choosing and sharing that meal with all of the family. Food has – for thousands of years – been an essential part of celebration.
I began to think, “What would people have eaten at the time around the first Christmas?”
For answers, I turned to the Rev. Stephen Carson, the rector at Saint Francis Episcopal Church. Before becoming a priest, Carson was a “foodie.” He still is. For years, he worked in the food service industry. As he became a priest, he researched the food eaten around the Holy Land during biblical times.
In years past, he has taught classes about the food of the Bible, and just a couple of years ago, he collaborated with the Rev. Jim Kee-Rees at Trinity Episcopal to produce a Lenten series on the same topic.
What was a meal like 2,000 years ago around Jerusalem?
Everyday fare was primarily vegetarian. People subsisted on “The Mediterranean Triad” of bread, olive oil and wine. People ate seasonally, and eating meat was reserved for the very rich or during times of celebrations.
Meals were often prepared and eaten communally. Bread was cooked in a beehive shaped oven called a “tannur.” A fire was made at the bottom of the oven with wood and dung. After the oven had heated, the ashes were removed through an opening at the bottom, and the dough was slapped on the side of the oven through a hole in the top. Other food, when it was cooked, was cooked over an open fire or laid across the hole on the top of the tannur.
A variety of food was available. The diet of ordinary people included many vegetables. They ate beans, lentils, cucumbers, onions, gourds, olives and grains such as wheat and barley. Notice tomatoes and rice are not mentioned. That is because they had not been introduced in the Middle East at that time.
Fruits and nuts were in abundance. There were many melons, figs, dates, pomegranates and grapes. Grapes were mostly used for making wine though.
Walnuts, pistachios and almonds were available and, just like today, were roasted.
There was no cane sugar. Sweetness came from honey and dried fruit.
Meat was a real luxury. Goats and lamb were most common, but on rare occasions, a calf would be slaughtered.
Chickens were in short supply, but pigeons, quail and doves were cheap and available. Game, such as deer and gazelle, were coveted but were considered kingly, as were peacocks. Fish was much more important to the common man than other meat.
Fish was abundant in the Sea of Galilee and the Mediterranean. Since it spoiled so quickly, fish was often salted. So much fish was eaten, a good deal had to be imported and it was preserved this way.
Locusts and crickets also provided protein. Reluctantly, I’ve decided I am not going to prepare any of those for Louise’s birthday feast this year.
By all accounts, people of this time liked their food heavily seasoned. Salt was plentiful from the area near the Dead Sea. It was used for seasoning as well as preservation. Other herbs and spices were dill, cumin, anise, coriander, saffron, mint, rosemary, capers and mustard. On rare occasions, cinnamon and pepper were used. These were very expensive because they had to be imported from the Far East.
Food 2,000 years ago was not so different from today’s food except that it was not frozen, genetically modified, fried with trans fats, covered in pesticides and laden with hormones.
All kidding aside, we are fortunate we have food in abundance, and we are grateful. We have a history that teaches us that food serves not only as sustenance but as a way people can come together and celebrate being together.
And maybe, just maybe, if we ate more like our ancestors, we would enjoy in fuller measure the blessings of good health and community.
Our recipe today features grilled quail marinated with the ingredients common at the time of the first Christmas.
When using whole seeds like cumin and coriander, it’s a good idea to toast them briefly in a dry skillet before grinding them with the other spices. This really brings out their flavors that are often lost when we buy ground spices and leave them on the shelves for years. Before putting the quail in the marinade, reserve a little for basting. This marinade also works well with chicken and turkey.
Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah! Happy Holidays!
