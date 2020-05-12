Things in the world are making their first, tentative steps toward normalcy, but I think it will be a long time before we are back to the lives we all took for granted just a few short months ago.
I am very unsure what the future holds, but instead of dwelling on what I have lost I, like many of you, have decided to make the best of my time at home by learning a few new things.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.” With the help of Zoom, I got involved in a great cooking class and learned a few new things that I’ve been looking forward to sharing with you.
If you are not familiar with Zoom, it is, in my non-tech savvy terms, an interactive video phone app. In all actuality, it is much more sophisticated than that, but for my COVID quarantine purposes, it has been a great way to have virtual cocktail parties and to take cooking classes.
If you have not yet used Zoom, you should; it is easy and fun. One of my favorite cooking classes was presented by Memorial Herman Hospital and featured Marcia Smart of Smart in the Kitchen.
Poet W.B. Yeats said, “Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire.” And the charming Marcia, with her engaging and relatable style, managed to not only fill pots but also light a little fire in this quarantine-weary student.
The focus of this particular class was making use of pantry staples to create new and interesting meals, both were meat free but were packed with flavor.
The class flew by, and by the end, we had learned how to make a bright, sweet pomodoro sauce and a creamy, satisfying cacio e pepe. I enjoyed Marcia’s class so much that I started following her on Instagram and spent some time exploring her “Smart in the Kitchen” website, where I discovered her weekly meal planner and subscribed to her newsletter, all of which I love.
Over the past few weeks, I have spent more time in the kitchen than usual, some of that time I have been full of creativity, and at other times, I’ve been riddled with resentment, longing to go out for dinner and drinks with my friends and family.
Our state is slowly opening and as we are being coaxed to take preliminary strides out of this strange time, I am reminded of the writings of author Roy T. Bennett, who wrote, “Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create.”
This is a challenging time in our country, made worse because we have absolutely no control over this invisible virus, but we cannot allow this faceless enemy to hold us hostage. Please let your worry go and instead look for inspiration and create, create new experiences, create new routines and create new meals starting with these “Smart,” pantry-friendly, choices.
