There is a line in the famous poem ’Twas the Night Before Christmas” that reads, “The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of sugarplums danced in their heads.”
Last week, I felt like one of those children, except that I had a different holiday vision dancing in my head.
Since 1981, the Houston Ballet has hosted the Nutcracker Market shopping extravaganza as a fundraiser for the ballet, and I’ve been going for too many years to count. With more than 280 merchants selling a variety of wares from candy apples to fur coats, there truly is something for everyone.
For me it is a fabulous way to kick off the Christmas shopping season in earnest and a great way to have a little fun with my girlfriends.
I am a firm believer in celebrating Thanksgiving and then Christmas.
Our Christmas trees do not start going up until the day after Thanksgiving, but the shopping starts much earlier in the year. I really start thinking about presents in September, picking up little treasures here and there, but the Nutcracker Market is the start of the real shopping.
I love going, as do more than 100,000 other eager shoppers. With numbers like that it can be a challenge to navigate through the crowds and find those special gifts.
I used to be one of the first in the door on Thursday when the doors open – if you have never done that, you should. It’s an unbelievable sight to see hundreds of well-coiffed women tailgating with mimosas and breakfast spreads that would put your favorite brunch spot to shame – spilling out of the backs of their SUVs. Everyone is jovial and many of the ladies are dressed in matching costumes or hats. It is like the Super Bowl of shopping.
Like I said, if you have not experienced an opening day, then you should at least once, but because I am a veteran, I have a different approach.
I like to arrive at the Market between 4 and 5 p.m. on Thursday or Friday afternoon. By that time, most of the crowd is cleared out, and you can shop unimpeded until they close at 8. Doing it this way only gives me three or four hours to shop. Believe me when I tell you that a lot of progress can be made in that little window.
This year, Kayla, Jessica and I set out Friday afternoon and shopped until we almost dropped. Fun toys, food, cute clothes and lots of new Christmas decor were piled in the back of my car when we finally called it a night.
I am always exhausted when I leave but also ready for the Christmas season to start.
After I have finished shopping each year, I treat myself to a decadent caramel and chocolate dipped apple from the Gourmet Apples and More’s booth. Crisp and tart and loaded with smooth caramel and rich chocolate, they are perfect pick-me-up after a hard day of shopping. I love the Traditional Apple, but a close second is the Heath Apple. When my children were small, they always looked forward to the M&M-studded ones I brought them home as a treat.
I’ve never had much success recreating their exceptional apples, but when I saw this recipe for these darling apple pops, I knew I had found a way to satisfy my candy apple cravings until the next Nutcracker Market.
I had such fun making these that I have decided to have an apple pop making station at our Thanksgiving celebration this year. Try them; I know you will love them.
