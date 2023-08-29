Labor Day weekend is upon us and even though outside it feels like we are being baked in an oven we are, according to the calendar, bidding adieu to another fun summer. My family and I are celebrating this year, as we do each year, by spending the long holiday weekend at the 7A Ranch in Wimberley. Nestled along the banks of the clean, cool Blanco River we will float away the final days of summer.
7A Ranch has been welcoming guests to their quaint cabins in the Texas Hill Country since 1948. They say the more things change the more they stay the same, and that is doubly true in the case of the 7A. I find the ranch just as charming as I remember if from my childhood visits.
When we are not splashing in the crystal-clear waters of the Blanco River, we enjoy the rest of the 142-acre ranch, which includes a fantastic pioneer town that dates back to 1956. The "Town" has a pioneer chapel, an opera house, an arcade complete with modern games and its own ice cream parlor.
Additionally, it is home to The Bottle House, a building constructed entirely out of soda bottles, which was built as an attraction at the suggestion of Walt Disney himself.
Last, but definitely not least, Pioneer Town is also home to Jack Glover's Cowboy Museum. Jack Glover, or Texas Jack as he was also known, was described to me as a character, a historian and Will Roger's cousin. It turns out he was also a noted bronze sculptor, a writer, an artist and a World War II pilot.
Texas Jack was also crowned the "International Barb Wire King" after publication of his book, "Bobbed Wire Bible" which, in its numerous additions, illustrates and tells the history of thousands of distinct types of barbed wire. After perusing his fascinating collection of cowboy memorabilia, I can tell you Jack was probably about as close to an old west expert as one can be, and his museum is worth a trip to Wimberly to see all on its own.
I have also booked a family ziplining excursion at Wimberley Zipline Adventures. We have zipped with Wimberly Zipline Adventures for years and love it because it is located on the grounds of the historic Four Winns' Ranch and offers its high-flying guests sweeping views from its 10 awesome lines.
Something you may not know about me is that several years ago I attended Trapeze School in Austin. Trapeze Austin, which is now closed due to no fault of this writer, was a fabulous large, climate-controlled building where you could sign up and take classes to learn the art of trapeze. I, along with several other armature circus folk, took a two-hour class learning the basics of trapeze. We started with ground lessons, slowly and deliberately working our way up to the platforms and then ventured skyward for exhilarating flies through the air that culminated with a stunt where we were to be caught midair by an actual professional. It was fun but, for me it did not go that well.
Actually, I was about as far from "flying thru the air with ease" as you can get and on the final stunt, I ended up falling and breaking my toe. To be clear, it wasn't the actual fall that broke my phalange. In my embarrassed rush to scurry out of the net set up to save you if you were not "catchable" in your final "fly" I caught my toe in the webbing of the net and I snapped it.
That injury, sadly, marked the end of my trapeze adventure but when I am speeding down the steel cables of the zipline this weekend you can bet I will close my eyes and imagine myself in the spotlight of the big top in a spangly costume dazzling the audience.
There are always plenty of fireflies chased, ice cream eaten, highflying adventures enjoyed, and memories made on our weekends in Wimberly.
I am thrilled that we will once again have the chance to share a leisurely, relaxing weekend together as a family before the busyness of the fall begins in earnest.
We always BBQ dinner by the river and in anticipation of that I am knee deep in pre-trip prep work. One of the things I like to make ahead of time is this zesty and refreshing Mexican Pasta Salad to go with the fajitas, it is awesome and tastes even better after resting in the refrigerator overnight.
Happy Labor Day from my kitchen to yours!