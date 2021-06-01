The phrase, “they are the salt of the earth” is often used to describe those who are thought to be honest and virtuous. This phrase actually has biblical origins, and it hints at the value of salt. The phrase, “he is worth his weight in salt” originated in Roman times when soldiers were sometimes paid in salt. In fact, the word “salary” grew from the Roman word “sal” (salt). Salt was and is essential for life.
As a flavor enhancer it is present in almost all of our foods. In the not-so-distant past, one type of salt, iodized salt, was present, in shakers on every table. Today, however, there is a dizzying array of salt choices. In this column we will look at the various types of salts that are available and discuss how and when to use them.
There are basically two varieties of salt, salt that is mined and salt that is evaporated from sea water. Within these two categories there is an almost limitless list of varieties differentiated by their location of origin and the presence of minerals other than sodium chloride included in the final product.
- Table salt: This is the salt you will generally find in shakers on your dining table. It is a mined salt that has been dissolved in water, purified of trace minerals, and then reconstituted in a uniform size. More often than not iodide (not to be confused with iodine) is added, and it is 99% sodium chloride. Because of its grain size, it is extremely easy to use too much. For many years, chefs have moved away from seasoning with table salt. That said, bakers still use a fine grain salt because it dissolves easily, and the end product is not grainy.
- Kosher salt: The primary differences between kosher salt and table salt are the larger crystals and the purity. There are no added ingredients in kosher salt. You may have noticed that chefs season a dish as ingredients are added. This layering of seasoning adds to the final flavor of the dish. More often than not they use kosher salt. I do not even keep table salt in my kitchen.
- Sea salt: These salts come directly from evaporated sea water. They vary depending on the methods used in evaporating and the mineral content that is dependent on where the sea water was harvested. Sea salts are versatile and can be used as both a finishing salt and a flavor builder during cooking. They come in a wide array of textures and colors. Two examples are Fleur de sel and gray salt.
- Many consider Fleur de sel as the Rolls Royce of salts. This is a flake salt that is not crushed or ground. The salt is harvested from the top of saltwater ponds on the coast of Brittany just as the salt begins to crystallize. Fleur de sel has a lower sodium content than most salts with a high mineral content. It is used almost exclusively as a finishing salt. Finishing salts are best used by the diner as a condiment right at the table. Italy, Spain and Portugal also produce salts in this fashion. Their tastes vary greatly.
- Gray salt is harvested from the same saltwater ponds, but instead of being harvested from the top layer, it is harvested from the bottom of the salt pan. It has a higher mineral content than Fleur de sel and has a darker color. Gray salt is a favorite finishing salt and much more affordable than Fleur de sel.
- Himalayan Pink salt: As the name suggests, this salt comes from the Himalayan region in Pakistan. Its pink color comes from iron oxide, but its sodium content is almost the same as table salt. While it is sold as a ground product, it is also sold shaped into cooking vessels or slabs. Steaks are particularly good when broiled on a slab of pink salt.
- Hawaiian red salt: This is a variety of standard Hawaiian sea salt with the addition of red alaea volcanic clay. The additional mineral content makes this salt a good choice for those trying to limit their sodium content.
- Hawaiian lava black salt: This salt comes from saltwater ponds that have formed in lava pools. It is purified with activated charcoal giving it its black color. It has an earthy taste with a slight sulfur back note.
Salts purified with activated charcoal are produced in many parts of the world.
There are also a number of flavored salts you might want to explore. My favorite is white truffle flavored salt. This salt is wonderful on potatoes or pasta.
