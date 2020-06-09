For me Memorial Day weekend signifies the official start of the summer, and for me there is no better way to usher in those lazy days than to lay on a sandy, salty beach.
After a long quarantine, that resulted in our Mexican vacation being canceled, my daughter, her family and I spend the long holiday weekend in Galveston soaking up the sun. There is something therapeutic about feeling the hot sun on your shoulders while hearing the waves crash on the sand.
I have always believed if you are struggling with a problem the answer can be found at the beach. Nothing you are facing seems quite as daunting when put into perspective by the seemingly endless magnitude of the ocean.
For our brief island residency we stayed in a spacious condo at Casa Del Mar, which in addition to having two great pools, is right across the street from the beach on the Sea Wall. For us it was the perfect location because when we needed a quick snack or to cool off we were right there and so was an Italian ice parlor.
One breezy evening we rented a bike built for four and pedaled our way down the sea wall, taking in the sights and sounds of the bustling beach from a whole new perspective, which was fun and was made even more of an “experience” by a BIG rain storm that hit when we were about half an hour into our ride. We made our way back in the driving rain, laughing the whole (well most of the) way.
When we finally made it to the condo we were all soaked to our skins and cold but still chuckling about how this bike ride, gone terribly wrong, was probably going to be our favorite memory of the weekend.
Life is like that sometimes, we plan for perfection but it is in imperfection that the best memories are made. This trip was born of the imperfect, we should have been in Mexico and we will still go when it is safe, but the time we enjoyed together in Galveston was absolutely ideal in its own way.
We observed social distancing while we were visiting the island so we ate more meals in than out but did enjoy lunch at Fish Tails one rainy afternoon where my daughter’s 10-year-old bonus son, Gary, bravely tried his first oysters on the half shell. They were his first but I don’t think they will be his last.
We also spent an afternoon shopping in the historic Strand District, where no trip would be complete without a stop at La Kings for a sweet treat! A Strand staple since 1976 La Kings is a true old world confectionery and features a working 1920’s soda fountain that is a delight to the young and the young at heart. I gobbled up a nice big slab of their melt-in-your-mouth divinity, while the kids all enjoyed some of their hand crafted chocolates. We each took home a bag filled to the brim with La Kings salt water taffy for a little edible souvenir of our sweet and salty trip.
I have snacked steadily on my taffy since I got home and decided to try my hand at making it. I have made candy of all kinds in the past but never tried to make taffy before but I will again.
I made a summery, orange-flavored taffy this go around and plan to whip up a batch of peppermint taffy at Christmas time. It was easy and fun, if you have kiddos at home or grandchildren coming to visit taffy making is a fantastic kitchen activity.
