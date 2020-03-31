I know we are all looking forward to the time when we can go out to eat in our favorite restaurants. Until then, we can reminisce about some of our favorite places.
Famed playwright George Bernard Shaw expressed my sentiments perfectly when he said, “There is no love sincerer than the love of food.”
I love food and all the related experiences. I love to shop for food, cook, eat and dine out. One of the first things I do when planning a trip is look for interesting places to eat, and my recent trip to San Antonio was no exception.
One of the first places I look for recommendations is on the Open Table app. On this particular occasion, I was thrilled to discover San Antonio’s biannual restaurant week would coincide with my visit. San Antonio Restaurant Week is an event sponsored by Culinaria, an organization whose sole purpose is to promote San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination.
Founded 19 years ago, Culinaria began Restaurant Week in August 2010, and in January 2015, they expanded the event to include a second Restaurant Week. So what is Restaurant Week exactly? It is a biannual extravaganza where the best restaurants in town participate by offering a special three-course, price-fixed menu. Brunch is offered for $25 per person, lunches are $15 and dinners are presented for $35 and $45 depending on the meal selected. This clever idea makes dining at some of the cities most exclusive eateries affordable and fun. It also encourages experimentation and allows me to discover some new favorite places to indulge my love of eating.
One of the first spots I decided to try was Bella’s on Houston (formerly Bella on the River). It is located next to the Majestic Theater downtown. I have walked by Bella’s several times but never made it through the doors, until now. Bella’s describes their food as a creative take on modern European cuisine, and the restaurant itself is a mix of the contemporary and classic that can only be described as cozy with an upscale twist. Once seated at a charming, candlelit table, I went to work putting together a meal from the specially curated Restaurant Week menu.
I decided to start the Moshin Vineyards Reserve 2014 Pinot Noir and the warm caprese salad, which was fresh and light but warm and rich. As a main course, I enjoyed the succulent, sweet one-and-a-quarter-pound fresh steamed Maine lobster. The meal concluded with a sampler of desserts that included a Virginia’s pistachio cake bite, a mini-cannoli and the best salted caramel ice cream I have ever tasted.
I left so full, I was just sure I would not be able to eat again for the rest of the weekend. As luck would have it, when lunch rolled around on Friday, I found my appetite again – just in time to lunch at The Palm.
A San Antonio staple since 2000, The Palm has been recently renovated and if it has been a while since you have been, a trip is certainly in order. I’ve dined for dinner at The Palm on several occasions but never for lunch, and I certainly have been missing out. I enjoyed the classic Caesar salad, which was perfect to begin the meal. I chose the Atlantic salmon, which was served with a lovely, nutty toasted orzo salad and delicious crispy fried leeks as my main course and ended the meal with a sumptuous slice of the flourless chocolate cake, which can only be described as fudgy excellence.
Mark your calendars now for Culinaria’s next event, the Wine + Food Festival, which will be Sept. 10-13. I am already looking forward to it and to sharing the rest of my adventure, which took me to the San Antonio wine country.
Memories of The Palm’s flourless chocolate cake has haunted me since I got home, but I am trying to keep an eye on my calories, so I decided to make what I think is the best tiny substitute – Texas sheet cake cookies.
They are bite-size so portion control is a little easier. They are also quick to make and are the perfect fudgy end to a great meal.
