Gautam Gambhir, the famous Indian cricket player turned politician, said, “Sometimes, it’s important to get out of that comfort zone and, I think, try new things, and sometimes, you can express yourself better.”
I am always looking for new ways to express myself, so while on a recent vacation in San Jose, Calif., with my cousins, I decided to try on a new form of self-expression by way of ax-throwing.
Ax-throwing is pretty far outside my comfort zone, but as soon as I saw it offered, I knew it was something I had to try. As a matter of fact, I was determined to try it, so much that I was totally undeterred when I was turned away on my first visit for lack of proper footwear.
I recently joked to some friends that the working title of my yet-to-be-written autobiography is “Her Shoes Were Always Wrong.” I love pretty, impractical shoes and my closet is full of them. I have been known to feed my cows in wedges, so ax throwing in them seemed totally natural to me. But as it turns out, insurance companies don’t agree, so I was asked to come back with closed-toe shoes. And I did just that. I learned right away proper form is the key to a successful axe throw.
The instructor gave us two throwing options: One was a single-handed, over-the-shoulder heave, which I had absolutely no success with. The second was a two-handed, overhead throw that incorporates a follow-through step for momentum. That technique had my name written all over it. Hurling an ax is truly exhilarating. It goes against everything you are taught about safety and leaves you as the thrower feeling risky and a little mischievous. When that ax sticks solidly in the wood, the feeling of accomplishment is palpable.
I can’t wait to throw axes again; it was a special kind of fun. If you have the chance I’d encourage you to try it. After about 30 throws, we had worked up quite an appetite, so we headed to the Downtown Farmers Market for a little lunch and shopping. The Downtown Market is in San Pedro Square between Santa Clara and St. John streets and is open Fridays from May to November.
The balmy weather was what dreams are made of, and we wound our way through the vendors, trying everything from fresh strawberries to bean pie. When we had taken in all the market had to offer, we settled on lunch at The Farmers Union – mostly because it is the only restaurant I have ever been to that has wine on tap.
When they describe their fare as “food you can’t wait to take another bite of,” they mean it. We shared the crab cake sandwich, which was silky and substantial, and the rich but fluffy pork and ricotta meatballs; it was a fabulous and filling meal.
Of all the wonderful meals and wines we enjoyed, the bean pie we tried at Ra’oof’s booth in Downtown Farmers Market stood out as one of the most unique things I’ve ever encountered. When we walked up to Ra’oof’s, I thought it was a chocolate pie, but after a quick visit with the pie-man himself, I learned that it was in fact a custard pie that uses navy beans as the base.
It didn’t sound the least bit appetizing, so I tried it reluctantly and immediately fell in love with its unexpectedly smooth, sweet taste. He also had carrot and sweet potato pies that were almost as good as the bean pie but not quite.
Since I got home, I have been dreaming of ax-throwing and bean pies. Because bean pies are a little easier to recreate, I made this one when a shipment of my West Coast wine arrived recently. It is a unique dish that I plan to add to my pie rotation this holiday season.
Cheers.
