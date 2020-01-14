It is surprising to me how many people rely solely on prepared sauces for all of their sauce needs. In even a modest grocery store, you can be overwhelmed by the choices.
Whether you are looking for “spaghetti sauce,” Alfredo sauce or pesto, there are shelves and shelves of choices. It is seductively easy to pick out a jar, crack it open, heat it up on the stove or in the microwave and you’re ready for your meal. With most of those sauces, in one serving, you can fulfill your sodium requirement for at least a week, and you can ingest enough preservatives to make a mummy envious.
OK. I am kidding – just a little. Some of the canned sauces might be very good. I would argue, though, that the sauces you can make in your own kitchen will taste far better, will be healthier and will take less time to make than cooking whatever you intend to serve the sauce over.
In this column, we will focus on Italian sauces. These are sauces you can use over pasta, chicken, fish and pork. They are sauces that take only minutes to prepare and will keep for a few days in your refrigerator. The ingredients might be in your pantry already, but if not, you are encouraged to keep them on hand in the future.
Let’s start with a classic marinara sauce. Since this quintessential sauce only has five ingredients, the quality of the ingredients is essential for a truly exceptional sauce. Chefs rarely agree on anything, but they generally agree that San Marzano tomatoes are the absolute best canned tomatoes and as a bonus they are readily available. Buy the whole tomatoes, empty them into a large bowl, and with clean hands, crush the tomatoes. Don’t, and this is very important, wear a white shirt while crushing the tomatoes. I have learned this after several misadventures.
The other ingredients are olive oil, garlic, crushed red pepper flakes and basil or oregano. For the best product, fresh garlic should be used. Don’t be tempted to use processed garlic or garlic powder. Unlike wine, olive oil does not get better with age. I like to buy small quantities of good olive oil. As a rule of thumb, I buy the amount of olive oil that I will use in a month or less. The basil should be fresh, but if you are using oregano, it can be dried. Red pepper flakes are red pepper flakes.
This is a sauce that is best made in a skillet instead of a saucepan. The greater surface area of a skillet allows the liquid to evaporate quickly and thicken the sauce. We tend to think of this sauce as a sauce for pasta, but it is so much more.
Use it with chicken cutlets, over pork or with firm white fish. The recipe is included at the end of the column.
For a decadent, luscious, rich sauce, it is hard to beat a well-executed Alfredo sauce. This sauce also has very few ingredients and comes together quickly. In a small saucepan, melt butter, add heavy cream, stir in Parmesan and Asiago cheeses. When the cheeses have melted stir in an egg yolk over very low heat. Barely simmer for about three minutes. It is not essential, but I like to pass the sauce through a fine mesh strainer. This ensures that the sauce is perfectly smooth. Some people add a touch of freshly ground nutmeg. Alfredo sauce is wonderful over pork loin that has been pounded very thin, breaded and pan sautéed.
Here’s another five-ingredient sauce, and this one doesn’t require cooking. Pesto is light and fresh. It is wonderful on pasta, chicken or fish. Classic pesto is made with fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts or walnuts, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. Place a couple of cups of fresh basil leaves, two cloves of garlic, two tablespoons of pine nuts or walnuts in a food processor. Process the ingredients until finely chopped. While the machine is running pour in about a ½ cup of olive oil and process until smooth. With the machine off, add ½ cup or more of freshly grated Parmesan. Pulse a couple of times just to combine. Keep refrigerated for two or three days or this freezes wonderfully.
Here we have three classic Italian sauces that are each made with about five ingredients and can be completed in five to 20 minutes.
Sure, you can buy these sauces in a jar, but why?
