Labor Day is behind us, so summer is officially over, and it is crazy to me that children have been back in school since the middle of August. When my children were in grade school, I remember looking so forward to the start of the summer and the freedom it brought from homework, packing lunches, early alarms buzzing and the constant carpool driving.
I was a stay-at-home mom then, but we rarely ever actually stayed home. Some of the best memories I have of the summer are the ones of us whiling away the hours at the pool, the beach or the zoo. Endless golf, acting, tennis and finally sleep-away camps filled the days.
Dinner came a little later at night and breakfast was later in the morning. The kids loved “camping out” on pallets on the floor and falling asleep to their favorite movies. I loved being able to be there to experience it all with them. Before you start to think our summers were like a Disney movie, I should add that I vividly remember looking forward to the start of school like it was a holiday.
There were days of constant bickering, whining and messes. People who rejected lunch and then were starving 30 minutes later. And then there was the back-to-school clothes shopping with a junior-high-aged daughter who wanted to dress like she was 22 and with a son who just wanted the first thing he saw, whether it fit or not, just so we would be done.
By the time the first day rolled around, I sometimes found myself skipping out of the doors at school after dropping the kids off. I guess that is the yin and yang of parenthood.
This year on the first day of school, my sweet friend Sara hosted a Moms and Mimosas party at her flower shop in downtown Edna. It was a great time filled with moms whose children ran the gamut from pre-K to high school, so for me it’s like a trip down memory lane.
The kindergarten and high school senior moms shed a few tears, and the junior high and high school moms who had been in full sports mode for a couple of weeks already were glad for the break.
I didn’t have anyone at home this year to get out the door for the first day of school, but I didn’t let that stop me from going to the back-to-school breakfast.
There was an eclectic mix of mothers, grandmothers and aunts. Some of the gals are stay-at-home moms, and some are working moms and then there are some who do a little of both. We are different but also the same, bonded by the love and dedication we put into the children in our lives. That and our love of mimosas.
When my kids were growing up, I always made a full breakfast for them before school. I enjoyed getting to hear about their plans for the day ahead and, sometimes, helped them with “forgotten” homework.
There were days when it felt more like a chore than an act of love but now that they are gone, I miss it. To be fair, I also miss school-day breakfasts. I enjoyed the breakfast tacos, pancakes, waffles, cheese grits, bacon, sausage and eggs that growing kids need to power them through until lunch, and moms way past middle age do not.
One of my children’s favorite breakfasts growing up was biscuits and gravy bake. It is a great school day breakfast because most of the heavy-lifting is done the night before so you can just assemble it, pop it in the oven and serve it like a hero.
Enjoy.
