The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for April 13-17. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Smoked sausage, sauerkraut, creamed corn, green salad, spice cake

TUESDAY – Marinated beef, roasted root vegetables, spliced tomatoes, fruited gelatin

WEDNESDAY – Smothered chicken breast, rotini pasta, lemon Parmesan broccoli, dessert

THURSDAY – Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, fruit salad lemon bars

FRIDAY – Italian chicken soup, green salad, blonde brownie

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.