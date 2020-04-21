The following is the menu for the Meals on Wheels Victoria and for the Community Action Committee for April 27-May 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MONDAY – Broccoli cheese soup, baked sweet potato, fruit crisp

TUESDAY – Jamaican jerk pork loin, sauteed cabbage, chocolate cake

WEDNESDAY – Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, banana pudding with wafers

THURSDAY – Chicken Parmesan, Italian mixed vegetables, fruit salad, applesauce cake

FRIDAY – Chopped beef steak, potatoes with gravy, sauteed greens, peach slices

