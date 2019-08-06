The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 12-16. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sauteed cabbage, pear halves
TUESDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, garlic bread, fruited gelatin
WEDNESDAY – Crispy baked catfish, seasoned spinach, black bean and rice medley, cornbread, chocolate mousse with whipped topping
THURSDAY – Hamburger on bun, sauteed onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickle, potato chips, fruit
FRIDAY – Turkey tetrazzini, broccoli, fruit, peach crisp
