The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Aug. 19-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Barbecue pulled pork on wheat bun, sliced onion and pickles, apple cabbage slaw, apple dessert
TUESDAY – Oriental turkey salad wrap, potato chips, oranges, spice cake
WEDNESDAY – Tamale pie, fiesta corn, fruit, banana bread
THURSDAY – Hawaiian chicken, white rice, sugar snap peas, green salad, fruit cocktail
FRIDAY – Tuna salad on lettuce, pea salad, tomato quarters, crackers, oatmeal cookie
