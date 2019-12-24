The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Dec. 30-Jan. 3. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, toasted garlic bread, fruited gelatin
TUESDAY – Chicken pot pie, green salad, Rice Krispies Treat bar
WEDNESDAY – Closed for New Year’s Day
THURSDAY – Frito pie with cheddar cheese, sour cream sauteed bell pepper and onion, banana bread
FRIDAY – Crispy catfish, warm cabbage slaw, macaroni and cheese, hushpuppies, chocolate pudding
