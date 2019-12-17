The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Dec. 23-27. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Broccoli cheese soup, baked sweet potato, fruit crisp
TUESDAY – Closed for Christmas Eve
WEDNESDAY – Closed for Christmas Day
THURSDAY – Chicken Parmesan bake, Italian mixed vegetables, fruit salad, applesauce cake
FRIDAY – Arroz con pollo, pinto beans, stir-fry vegetables, tortilla, vanilla pudding
