The following is the menu for the Victoria Senior Activity Center and for the Community Action Committee for Feb. 17-21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
MONDAY – Beef tips with white rice, sugar snap peas, brownie
TUESDAY – Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, warm winter fruit salad, green salad, cookie
WEDNESDAY – Beef fajita, roasted potatoes, capri mix vegetables, peach slices
THURSDAY – Roast turkey and gravy, cornbread stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie
FRIDAY – Chicken cacciatore over mashed potatoes, Italian mixed vegetables, fruit
